UPDATED: March 21, 2021, 2:59 AM

DDC highlights role of women in transformation of societies

UPDATED: March 21, 2021, 2:59 AM
Jammu & Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM), Srinagar, today organized one day trade fair/ mela for Self Help Groups to showcase and exhibit the traditional/ ethnic products and food courts at Orchard Point near Makai Park, here. The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Assad was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, the DDC highlighted the role of women in changing and transformation of societies and said that the women in present times are leading and serving at different positions.

He encouraged members to move forward and appreciated their initiatives and also assured best possible support from district administration.

Assad also inspected various stalls which were installed during the mela showcasing the handmade and other products of SHGs and special homemade cuisine.

Focus of  event remained on sustainable livelihoods, Gender equality, FNHW, Girl education, financial literacy of women and empowerment besides development of women in other fields.

It was informed that around 500 SHG’s have been formed in district covering 4479 Households.

