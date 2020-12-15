DDC Srinagar chairs District Level Review Committee meeting

The District Level Review Committee of Srinagar under the chairmanship of the District Development Commissioner Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Tuesday reviewed the performance of banks up to the second quarter of the current 2020-21 fiscal in the district.

Senior functionaries of banks operating in the district and officers of concerned government departments and agencies participated in the meeting. Lead District Manager Srinagar and LDO RBI and DDM NABARD were also present.

The meeting reviewed the performance of banks in the areas of deposits and advances besides reviewing the sector-wise performance under the Annual Credit Plan (ACP) 2020-21. Status of their achievements in the area of implementation of various government schemes were also reviewed during the meeting.

The meeting was informed that under the ACP 2019-20 amounts of Rs. 953 crore and Rs. 1507 crore have been disbursed under various schemes in the priority sector and the non-priority sector respectively by the end of the second quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal. It was informed that the total disbursements at the end of the quarter in the district amount to Rs. 2460 crore having been made in favour of nearly 65,000 beneficiaries.

It was informed that in the non-priority sector 100 percent achievement has been made in financial terms as targeted for the fiscal.

The Credit Deposit Ratio (CDR) in the district at the end of the quarter ending September stands at 53% with the total deposits and advances being 25,856 and 13,659 crore respectively.

The DDC while appreciating that COVID-19 might have played a part in preventing achievement of it emphasised that banks, particularly those with dismal achievements, must be positive and instrumental in credit dispensation and increase the CDR to the benchmark level of 60% as fixed by the RBI.

The meeting also reviewed the progress and achievements of banks in the implementation of various government-sponsored schemes.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana under which loans of up to 10 lakh rupees are provided to non-corporate and non-farm small and micro enterprises it was informed that an amount of 329.5 crore has been disbursed – out of a sanctioned amount of 334.5 crore – in favour of 14,823 beneficiaries.

The DDC commended the J&K Bank for exceptional performance for over 90 percent credit sharing with 13903 out of 14823 beneficiaries getting credit facility under the scheme from the bank.

Under the KCC scheme crop loan to the tune of ?27.11 crore – out of ?42.60 crore sanctioned limit – has been issued to 10,254 beneficiaries.

Enrolments made under different social security schemes were also reviewed. It was informed that a total of 70,301 enrolments have been made in the district with the J&K Bank having registered over 50% of the beneficiaries. The DDC asked the banks to educate customers about benefits of these schemes to encourage them to subscribe to them. He suggested special desks need to be set up in branches to facilitate on-spot enrolments. Joint Director Planning Srinagar Mohammad Yaseen Lone were also present in the meeting.