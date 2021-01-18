DDC Srinagar convenes DLAC meet on Food Safety

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary today convened a meeting of District Level Advisory Committee (DLAC) on Food Safety at Banquet Hall here.

On the occasion, a detailed presentation was given by Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety Srinagar Hilal Ahmad Mir who is also the Member Secretary of the committee.

The meeting was informed that from the date Drugs & Food Control Organization (D&FCO) took over the implementation of Food Regulatory Laws in Srinagar, 14889 inspections were conducted, 1209 cases have been filed before the competent courts out of which 444 have been decided and an amount of Rs.63, 47,000 has been imposed as fine on violators and 794 cases are subjudice.

It was further informed that 2,239 samples have been lifted out of which 34 have been declared unsafe while 341 as substandard and 263 as misbranded, besides 53 food business establishments were closed for varying periods and 7881 food business operators have been brought within the ambit of Food Licensing & Registration System.

Also, 63 awareness programmes have been conducted and in addition while implementing Cigarette & other Tobacco Products Act, Cigarettes worth Rs.3, 12, 670 for violating Statutory or Pictorial warning have been seized and an amount of Rs 21,800 was imposed as fine.

Meanwhile, the committee was informed that the district has been selected for Eat Right Challenge a flagship program of FSSAI and under this programme certain schemes like RUCO, Surveillance & Enforcement drives, Licensing & Registration drives, FOSCORIS inspections, Special Camps for consumer Awareness, FosTac Trainings, Hygiene Rating, Hub Certification, Eat Right School & Campuses are also being implemented on ground.

The DDC assured of full support to Food Wing of D&FCO, Srinagar for smooth implementation of FSS Act and COTPA.