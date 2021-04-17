DDC Srinagar takes stock of patient care facilities at city hospitals

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad, on Saturday conducted a whirlwind tour of Bone & Joint, Lal Ded and G B Panth Hospitals and took stock of the patient care facilities available there.

He also inspected major developmental projects being executed in City hospitals and reviewed pace of work on these mega projects.

While visiting Bone and Joint Hospital, Barzulla the DDC inspected various wards and units of the hospital including Trauma ward, OPD, IPD, General and Post Operative wards, besides Covid-19 Isolation and Vaccination units.

On the occasion, the DDC interacted with the patients and attendants and inquired about the patient care facilities available there.

The Medical Superintendent and other staff apprised the DDC about the functioning of the hospital and health care facilities being provided to the patients. He also inspected the construction work on Rs 88.95 crore project for 120 bedded Specialized Orthopedic Units including six bedded ICU in Bone & Joint hospital.

The DDC directed the concerned executing agency to redouble the efforts to speed up the pace of work for timely completion of the project. The MS B&J put forth the issue of parking before the DDC and urged for early resolution of the same.

At Lal Ded hospital, the DDC accompanied by MS and other officers visited various compartments and wards and received the first hand appraisal of the patient care facilities. The DDC also inspected Ayushman Bharat(Golden card) Center in the hospital to oversee its functioning.

During his visit to Lal Ded hospital, the DDC inspected the progress of work on Rs 133.35 crore mega project being carried for construction of new Extension Block for Gynaecology, Oncology and Infertility at Lal Ded hospital.

The DDC directed the concerned executing agency to ensure timely completion of the prestigious project by putting in extra men and machinery in place so that the patients get benefitted.

Later, the DDC paid a visit to G B Panth Children Hospital Sonwar and went around various wards and sections of the hospital including District Early Intervention Center. He also interacted with the patients and their attendants and enquired about the status of the healthcare facilities being provided to the new born babies and other children undergoing treatment.

He also asked the hospital authorities to submit proposal for various works that are required to be carried out in the hospital.

On the occasion, the Medical Superintendent and HoD G B Pant also projected the issue of parking at the hospital and sought his intervention to resolve the issue. The DDC stressed on maintaining cleanliness in and around all city hospitals besides strict adherence to the Covid-19 SOPs. Joint Director Planning , Mohammed Yaseen Lone and other concerned accompanied the DDC during the tour.