Srinagar, Today's Paper
KNO
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 12:04 AM

DDMA Srinagar asks for testing of Bakery workers

‘8 test positive mostly from renowned bakery shops’
A health worker after taking a COVID-9 test sample in Srinagar, May 9, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
The district disaster management authority Srinagar on Tuesday asked for the testing of all bakery workers operating in the district after 8 bakery workers tested positive for Covid-19.

District magistrate Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz, who is also the chairman of DDMA in a Tweet asked for the testing of all bakery workers in Srinagar.

“DDMA Srinagar asked for Testing of all Bakery workers. Out of 99 lifted samples, 8 have tested positive on RTPCR. Mostly from renowned Bakery shops. Let’s stay indoors. #coronavirus has unique art of locating the right person,” he tweeted Notably, despite restrictions in place in view of Covid-19 situation, several areas in Srinagar on Tuesday witnessed huge rush of shoppers, thronging the market places in view of the approaching Eid-ul-Fitr

