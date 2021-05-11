DDMA Srinagar asks for testing of Bakery workers

The district disaster management authority Srinagar on Tuesday asked for the testing of all bakery workers operating in the district after 8 bakery workers tested positive for Covid-19.

District magistrate Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz, who is also the chairman of DDMA in a Tweet asked for the testing of all bakery workers in Srinagar.

“DDMA Srinagar asked for Testing of all Bakery workers. Out of 99 lifted samples, 8 have tested positive on RTPCR. Mostly from renowned Bakery shops. Let’s stay indoors. #coronavirus has unique art of locating the right person,” he tweeted Notably, despite restrictions in place in view of Covid-19 situation, several areas in Srinagar on Tuesday witnessed huge rush of shoppers, thronging the market places in view of the approaching Eid-ul-Fitr