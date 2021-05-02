Kashmir, Latest News, Srinagar
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 2, 2021, 4:10 PM

DDMA Srinagar sets up round the clock COVID-19 War Room as cases surge

People have been asked to contact helpline numbers 01942- 483650/651 for emergency with regard to requirement of medical oxygen, ambulance, vaccination, ICU beds, essential medicines or teleconsultation.
Image source: Twitter/ @AsadamAijaz
District administration Srinagar on Sunday set up a round the clock COVID-19 War Room to deal with the prevailing surge in infections in the district. 

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who also happens to be the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority Srinagar, made the announcement on Twitter this afternoon while also putting pictures of the emergency War Room. 

People have been asked to contact on the helpline numbers 01942- 483650/651 in case of emergency with regard to requirement of medical oxygen, ambulance, vaccination, ICU beds, essential medicines or teleconsultation. 

