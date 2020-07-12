De-weeding of Nigeen Lake going on in full swing: LAWDA

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Sunday said it has cleaned Nigeen Lake and a part of Dal Lake from unwanted weeds and other floating material.

A statement said the de-weeding and skimming of Nigeen was taken by LAWDA from May 27 and the manual de-weeding and skimming up to 45 meters from the shore of the lake was divided into two sections, the eastern side and the western side, to streamline the cleaning process.

The statement said apart from these sections, three more sections namely Khujyarbal periphery, Pokhribal periphery and Ashaibagh periphery have also been taken up for de-weeding and skimming to restore the lake’s glory.

The statement said a total of 2210 labourers were employed for de-weeding process while 520 labourers conducted skimming work. It said the quantum of weed removed was 3,536 cum and 1,04,000 sq meters of skimming of lake area has also been achieved.