Srinagar
UPDATED: August 30, 2020, 10:33 PM

Defer ration distribution under biometric system: Lalbazaar residents

UPDATED: August 30, 2020, 10:33 PM
Residents of several localities of Lalbazaar here on Sunday appealed to the divisional administration to defer the ration distribution under biometric authentication system amid the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.

A delegation of residents from Qadeem Masjid Lane, Gunzbagh and Ashraf Mohalla said requested to the divisional administration to address their “genuine demand.”

They said the localities were severely affected due to COVID 19 and there were many patients under home quarantine as well as hospitalized.

Therefore, it is very dangerous under these circumstances to continue ration distribution under biometric authentication through POS device. We request for deferring the order for the time being,” said the residents.

