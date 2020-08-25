Defunct BSNL landlines irks Gul Bahar Colony residents

BSNL subscribers of Gul Bahar Colony, Hyderpora here on Tuesday said their landline services were defunct for the past six months.

“Our landline services are defunct for the past six months. We have time and again apprised the BSNL authorities about our grievance, but each time they make hollow promises. On the ground nothing has been done all these months,” said Bashir Ahmad Makhdoomi, a subscriber.

He said the engineers and linemen concerned were using dilly-dally tactics to address their problem. “Scores of inhabitants of the Colony are suffering due to lackadaisical approach of the BSNL employees,” he said.

He said several residents have applied for new connections, but they too were being kept in limbo.

The residents urged General Manager BSNL, Rajneesh Kumar to personally intervene in the matter and direct the ground staff to repair defunct landline connections.