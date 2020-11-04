Defunct lift at IQ Complex Hyderpora takes toll on patients

Defunct lift at the multi-storey IQ Complex at Hyderpora housing doctors’ clinics is taking a heavy toll on the patients.

A neurosurgeon, a gynecologist, an orthopedic and many other specialists have their clinics at complex. However, the modern building, constructed by Government, has a defunct lift, subjecting patients to inconvenience.

A senior doctor who has a clinic at the mall said the multi-storey complex, just at the Hyderpora crossing was touted as the most advanced infrastructure with a state-of-art elevator and spacious lobby. He said the corridors were designed in an energy friendly manner and the halls that they took on rent were spacious. He said it was due to the availability of the elevator that he agreed for a space that was on a higher floor, even though the rent was higher than what would be charged at similar buildings elsewhere.

“But soon the lift was defunct and my patients had no choice but to climb the stairs, when they are in a state that requires them to avoid stairs,” he said. The building has been constructed by the Custodian department Kashmir.

A businessman who has his outlet at the mall said he often sees pregnant women having a tough time climbing the stairs. “Sometimes, they just sit mid-way to catch a breath,” he said.

Another shopkeeper said he had seen people with neurological disorders being carried to the doctors’ clinic. He blamed the doctors who had their clinics at the building for putting patients through misery. “Poor patients have very few options here but have the doctors run out of options too,” he said.

Custodian General Kashmir, Suriya Jabeen, while speaking to Greater Kashmir, acknowledged the distress patients were facing while reaching clinics of doctors at the complex due to the defunct elevator. She said the company that had installed the lift at the building is “not-traceable”. She said the department had tried getting in touch with them but failed to do so. “We are planning to install a new lift and we will do it soon,” she said.

She said as an interim arrangement, a “lift-operator” would be posted at the mall that would operate the lift “only for patients”. “That much it would work for now,” she said.