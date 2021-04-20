Delay in providing COVID19 test results | Srinagar administration writes to GMC

The district administration Srinagar Tuesday took the strong note of delaying in providing COVID19 test results and wrote to Governmental Medical College authorities to place ‘negligent employees’ under suspension.

The official communication from district administration vide number ADC-S/PS/Misc/2021-22-205-08, a copy which lies with Greater Kashmir, was communicated to GMC Principal.

“This office is in receipt of numerous telephonic calls regarding delay in providing results of the samples taken from suspected patients from TRC Srinagar. It is earnestly requested to enquire into the matter as the reports are still awaited despite a lapse of 06 days,” it reads.

It added that Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Srinagar has taken a serious note of the delinquent approach shown by the officer concerned.

“It is recommended that he/she may be put under suspension with immediate effect under intimation to this office,” it reads.

“Further, the test reports shall be made available to the patients within 2 hours without any fail as the surge of COV1D19 is at a higher and alarming scale, the inordinate delay so caused has put general public at great risk,” it added.

An official of district administration said that the delay in obtaining test results is causing anxiety and stress among those undergoing hospital and home quarantine.

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 2030 new COVID19 cases, the highest ever single day spike so far, while eight more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. Srinagar reported fresh 647 cases on Tuesday.

The authorities on Tuesday also declared three more localities of Hazratbal and SR Gunj areas of Srinagar as micro-containment zones in view of detection of fresh COVID19 cases. The areas which have been declared as containment zones include Saderbal near Masjid Amir Hanfia, Braripora Sekidafar and Malikyar Fateh Kadal.

An official said that these areas have at least 15 active cases and to prevent the further spread of the virus, these localities have been declared as micro-containment zones.