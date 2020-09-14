Delhi riots: CPI-M workers stage protest, demand withdrawal of case against Yechury

Scores of CPI (M) workers on Monday staged a protest against naming of the party General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury in the charge sheet in Delhi riots case.

Carrying banner which read “take charges against CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury back”, the protesting workers assembled at Press Enclave here.

“The chargesheet filed by the Delhi police against Sitaram Yechury has no grounds. It should be taken back, since he is the biggest voice in the country. He is the one who speaks for the poor within and outside the country. Action against him will yield nothing,” said the party members.

They also announced a week-long protest programme over the naming of Yechury in the chargesheet, beginning from September 17.

The protestors also demanded release of Kashmiris detained post abrogation of J&K’s special status, and restoration of high speed internet.

While raising anti-government slogans, the workers carried placards demanding restoration of 4G internet and release of the political prisoners.

A group of party workers led by Abdul Rashid said all those Kashmiris who have been detained post abrogation of J&K’s special status should be released.

Seeking restoration of the high-speed internet, the protestors said in 21st century J&K is barred from 4G internet service while whole world is preparing for 5G internet.

“We demand restoration of $G internet, since students and traders are facing difficulties,” said Rashid.

Responding to a query, Rashid said abrogation of Article 370 was “unconstitutional” and “undemocratic step”. “Article 370 should be restored in J&K”, he said.

The CPI (M) members said unemployment rate was the highest in the country in the past 45 years and it was time for government to pay unemployment allowances to the jobless youth.

The workers also demanded that Srinagar-Jammu highway should be kept functional round-the-clock, especially in the ongoing season when apple crop was ready and orchardists want hassle-free access to markets across India. They also appealed government to continue with last year’s NAFED scheme for the orchardists. The party members also said government should implement food intervention scheme in J&K.