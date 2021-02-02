Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: February 2, 2021, 11:57 PM

Department of Wildlife Protection observes World Wetlands Day

UPDATED: February 2, 2021, 11:57 PM
On ‘World Wetlands Day’, the Department of Wildlife Protection, Jammu and Kashmir government today stressed for the need to conserve and protect Wetlands, here.

The ‘World Wetlands Day’ is being observed every year on 2nd of February and this year it is being observed with theme ‘Wetlands & Water’ to raise awareness about healthy Wetlands and clean Water.

In this connection,  a function was organised at Hokersar Wetland Reserve, Srinagar by the Wetlands Division, Kashmir in collaboration with an NGO, National Society for Protection of Water Resource, Wetlands and Forest.

Addressing the participants, the Conservator of Forests, Wildlife/ Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir Region, Rashid Yahya Naqash, emphasized upon the need to conserve and protect our Wetlands particularly in relation to the theme that Wetlands, Water and life are inseparable.

He highlighted the role and importance of Wetlands and called them as most productive life support system in the World, he also outlined the precautions necessary at this juncture to combat different challenges faced by the Wetlands.

Speaking on the occasion, Wildlife Warden, Wetlands Division, Kashmir highlighted the importance of the Wetlands acting as absorption basin and carbon sinks besides harbouring lakhs of Migratory birds during winter season.

The students from various schools threw light on the theme and stressed for the measures to be adopted for betterment of the Wetlands.

Meanwhile, prizes and awards were distributed among the meritorious students who participated in debate and painting competition.

Among others, the function was attended by various dignitaries, scholars, students, volunteers from different NGOs, and local people living on the fringes of Hokersar Wetland Reserve.

