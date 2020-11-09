Dermatology Deptt GMC Srinagar achieves feat

The Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy GMC Srinagar won first and second prize in paper session in the E-CODFICON 2020, annual conference of the Contact and Occupational Dermatoses Forum of India, which was held online.

The first prize was bagged by Dr Sumaya Zeerak for her study on “Patch test profile of Hand Eczema in Hospital Employees in a Tertiary care hospital. The second prize was won by Dr Faizan Younus Shah for his study on “Prevalence of Dermatoses among Hairdressers /Beauticians in Srinagar city”. Both these studies were done under the guidance of Prof Iffat Hassan Shah,HOD Dermatology GMC Srinagar.