DFCO intensifies surprise inspections

State Drugs and Food Control Organization (DFCO), after tightening noose over illegal drug peddlers operating in the Valley, has intensified surprise inspections of transport agencies, an official statement said.

It said in this regard, the enforcement staff of the Organization, with an aim to check growing instances of drug peddling in the Valley, conducted exhaustive inspection of several areas in Srinagar.

The transport owners were served notices under the provisions of Drugs & Cosmetics Act-1940 commanding that “No consignment of drugs being transported into the Union Territory of J&K from outside shall be released in favor of consignees for the next 10 days from the date of issuance of notice without prior clearance of the concerned Drug Control Officer.”

In pursuance to the notice, a transport agency located at Parimpora, Srinagar informed the Drug Control Officer that a consignment of drugs booked in the name of M/s AI Enterprises Srinagar has sought permission to release it in favor of the consignee, said the statement. “The concerned officer along with other team members reached the godown and found that the consignment contained Codisan Cough Syrup and Maxcoff Cough Syrup manufactured by M/s Three B Healthcare Limited, Rampura Road, Paonta Sahib, District Sirmour HP-173025,” said the statement.

After on-the-spot enquiry regarding the particulars of the consignment, the statement said, it was observed that the person had managed to get the consignment booked by resorting to “impersonation and fraud.” “All related evidences and documents were obtained and preserved for initiating further action in the matter,” said the statement.

Accordingly, the accused, Adil Farooq Rah has been taken into custody for investigation, said the statement. The inspection team, headed by Deputy Drugs Controller, Kashmir, Irfana Ahmad, comprised Drug Control Officers including Sajad Ahmad, Shabir Ahmad Pandit, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Rumeesa Muhammad and Humaria Shawl besides Assistant Controller Drugs, Muhammad Younis.

Deputy Drugs Controller, Kashmir has lauded the role of transport agencies and said that in absence of their unconditional support, it was difficult to get hold of “such peddlers” who are operating presumably by raising fake regulatory clearances related to Pharma trade.”

Meanwhile, State Drugs Controller of J&K, Lotika Khajuria, has taken up the matter with the respective State Drugs Controller where the manufacturing units whose products have been confiscated in the raid were located, said the statement.

She emphasized that the stakeholders have to work in tandem to unlock the nexus of nefarious persons who were engaged in such heinous crimes. She said that the drug intoxication has a potential to spoil the social fabric of the society and weaken the mindset of future generations.

She appealed public to provide support to the department by reporting any instance of drug abuse to their nearest Drug Control Officer or alternatively lodge such complaints directly to the grievance cell of the department at Email.controllerdrugsfoodjk@gmail.com or 0191-2538527.