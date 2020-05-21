Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 21, 2020, 11:40 PM

DGP Dilbag Singh inaugurates police post

Interacts with officers, police personnel
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 21, 2020, 11:40 PM

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Thursday inaugurated Ahmadnagar police post in territorial jurisdiction of police station Soura here and reviewed crime records within the jurisdiction of the post.

He also visited the attack site in Pandach in which two BSF personnel were killed.

The DGP was accompanied by IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; DIG CKR, Muhammad Suleman Choudhary; DIG SSB, Ranjeet Singh; SSP Srinagar, Haseeb Mughul; SP Hazratbal, S Sudanshu Pandey; SP Headquarters, Srinagar; ASP Zadibal and SHO Soura.

Soon after inauguration of the premises, the DGP inspected the building infrastructure. He interacted with officers and personnel of the post; took stock of its functioning and checked crime records within the jurisdiction of the post.

The DGP emphasized the importance of establishing the Ahmadnagar post.

“The aim of establishing the police post is to provide speedy redressal of public grievances/complaints and prompt police action in case of any untoward incident or any kind of emergency,” he said, in a statement.

He reiterated the commitment of police for protection of life and property of public and stressed upon the officers of Srinagar police to work in tandem with people and attend to their calls for help in the times of COVID19 pandemic.

“Quick response to the problems of the people strengthens our relations and it is the responsibility of supervisory officers to review these relations from time to time and ensure that the grievances of the people are addressed genuinely,” the DGP said.

While interacting with the officers and personnel working in the post, the DGP enquired from them about the facilities available to them.

He impressed upon the personnel to be more dedicated towards professional duties and continue to work for safety and security of people.

SP Hazratbal along with the in charge police post briefed the DGP regarding the working of the post.

Later, the DGP along with IGP Kashmir and other officers visited the yesterday’s attack site in which two BSF personnel were killed in the attack by militants at Pandach.

