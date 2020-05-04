DGP Dilbag Singh visits police headquarters, chairs meetings

Police headquarters (PHQ) Srinagar was formally opened on Monday. The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh inspected offices at the headquarters and chaired a meeting.

He also visited armed police headquarters to took stock of the opening of the offices of the unit. He chaired a meeting at APHQ as well.

Earlier, the DGP visited PHQ where he was received by senior police officers. He was presented ceremonial guard of honour by a contingent of armed police.

Later, the DGP chaired a meeting of senior police officers which was attended by ADGP, CID, B Srinivas; ADGP armed, AK Choudhary; SSP security, Imtiyaz Mir; SP arms/ammunition, Gulzar Ahmad and other gazetted officers.

The meeting at APHQ was attended by ADGP armed, COs of armed/IRP Battalion and other officers.

While chairing these meetings, the DGP appreciated the force for carrying out their work professionally. He said a recent survey has reported jump of people’s trust on police throughout the nation and added that he takes pride in leading brave and professional force of J&K Police.

“We need to work towards further improving people’s trust in us,” he said.

The DGP said over 15,000 police personnel working as frontline corona warriors were fighting with determination at various COVID19 care centres including high risk zone.

He acknowledged the support provided to these personnel in terms of masks, protection gears and sanitizers in large numbers by the police welfare centres, workshops, districts and armed police units.

He appreciated the role of police in helping the needy local or non-local people while accommodating and providing dry ration/cooked food and medicines to them.

The DGP directed the officers to take all precaution in sanitizing and decontaminating the office buildings in Kashmir regularly.

He said the required accommodation for employees working in these camp offices were being provided keeping in consideration all the health protocols.

Singh stressed upon the officers to take all preventive measures in strengthen the security grid. He said police along with other security agencies was fighting on multiple fronts and need of the hour was to strengthen and augment the security grid.

He said anti-national elements were always looking for the loopholes and their motive to disturb the peace has to be dealt with firmly.

The officers gave a detailed briefing about the working of their units and offices on different fronts.