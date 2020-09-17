DGP, officers condole demise

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh chaired a meeting at Police Control Room here on Thursday to condole the demise of Ratan Lal Jain, father of Anand Jain, Director Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

In his message, the DGP expressed sorrow and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family at this hour of grief.

The condolence meeting was attended by senior police officers including ADGP Coordination PHQ, SJM Gillani; ADGP Law & Order J&K, Abdul Ghani Mir; IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and other officers of police and the ACB. The officers expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.