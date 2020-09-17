Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
September 18, 2020

DGP, officers condole demise

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 18, 2020, 1:10 AM

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh chaired a meeting at Police Control Room here on Thursday to condole the demise of Ratan Lal Jain, father of Anand Jain, Director Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

In his message, the DGP expressed sorrow and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family at this hour of grief.

