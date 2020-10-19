DGP presides over piping ceremony at PHQ

Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbagh Singh, today presided over piping ceremony of new ranks to the officers of Kashmir Police Service 2004 batch.

DGP J&K was accompanied by ADGP Coordination Javed Geelani and ADGP Headquarters A G Mir.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Police Gazetted Services Officers of 2004 batch joined Police Services as Dy. Superintendent of Police in July 2004 and completed 16 and a half years of service in J&K Police.

The officers were promoted to the rank of SP in 2014-2015. They were confirmed vide J&K Govt Home department Order No. 195 and 196 of 2020 and were due for SSP ranks. KPS 2004 batch comprised 37 officers and while posted on different positions had played important role in Policing, Crime investigation, maintaining law and order besides fighting militancy in J&K and Ladakh,” police said in a statement.

The officers who attended the piping ceremony include Sajjad Bhat , Shazaad Salaria, Tahir Ashraf, Ifroz Mir, and Masroor Ahmed Mir. The DGP conveyed best wishes to the officers for next ranks.