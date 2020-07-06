DGP Prisons visits Central Jail Srinagar

Director General of Police, Prisons, VK Singh today visited Central Jail Srinagar to take stock of security arrangements and to evaluate the general living conditions available in the jail.

Senior Superintendent Central Jail Srinagar Tej Ram Katoch, CO 82 Bn CRPF Bal Krishna and other officers were present during the visit.

The DGP inspected all barracks, hospital, quarantine, CCTV control room, video-conferencing facility, kitchen and other sections of the jail.

He inspected the progress of the Interview Room, Recreation hall, Gym, Bakery Shop, Barber shop and Prison Inmate Calling System.

He also interacted with the inmates regarding food, accommodation and medical facilities available in the jail.

He was informed by the Medical Officer regarding precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the jail.

The DG directed the staff for strict adherence to SOP issued in this regard.

He instructed the Jail Superintendent to exercise vigil and take necessary measures for welfare of staff and inmates.

He also reviewed the ongoing construction works and directed the technical wing to ensure quality and pace.