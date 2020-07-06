Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 7, 2020, 8:20 AM

DGP Prisons visits Central Jail Srinagar

Takes stock of security arrangements
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 7, 2020, 8:20 AM

Director General of Police, Prisons, VK Singh today visited Central Jail Srinagar to take stock of security arrangements and to evaluate the general living conditions available in the jail.

Senior Superintendent Central Jail Srinagar Tej Ram Katoch, CO 82 Bn CRPF Bal Krishna and other officers were present during the visit.

Trending News
File Pic of Vijay Kumar (IGP) /GK

No army man killed in Pulwama gunfight, clarifies IGP Kashmir

File Representational Pic

Missing boy found dead in nallah in Bandipora

File Representational Pic

Baramulla woman's death takes J&K COVID-19 toll to 141

File Pic

Three security personnel injured in Pulwama encounter

The DGP inspected all barracks, hospital, quarantine, CCTV control room, video-conferencing facility, kitchen and other sections of the jail.

He inspected the progress of the Interview Room, Recreation hall, Gym, Bakery Shop, Barber shop and Prison Inmate Calling System.

He also interacted with the inmates regarding food, accommodation and medical facilities available in the jail.

Latest News
File Pic of Vijay Kumar (IGP) /GK

No army man killed in Pulwama gunfight, clarifies IGP Kashmir

File Pic

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 7 lakh-mark with 22,252 fresh cases, toll rises to 20,160

File Representational Pic

Missing boy found dead in nallah in Bandipora

File Representational Pic

Baramulla woman's death takes J&K COVID-19 toll to 141

He was informed by the Medical Officer regarding precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the jail.

The DG directed the staff for strict adherence to SOP issued in this regard.

He instructed the Jail Superintendent to exercise vigil and take necessary measures for welfare of staff and inmates.

He also reviewed the ongoing construction works and directed the technical wing to ensure quality and pace.

Related News