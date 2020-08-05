DGP sanctions Rs 4.3 lakh scholarships

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday sanctioned scholarship to 38 wards of police personnel who were killed in militancy related incidents in J&K.

A statement said the DGP also sanctioned meritorious scholarships in favour of 34 wards of serving police personnel, who have secured 80% and above marks in class 12 during the academic session 2019.

The statement said Rs 2.93 lakh were sanctioned in favour of 38 wards of slain police personnel while Rs 15,000 have been sanctioned in favour of one ward for pursuing PhD and Rs 12,000 each have been sanctioned in favour of six wards who are pursuing post graduation.

Similarly Rs 10,000 each were sanctioned in favour of 14 wards who are studying in Higher Secondary or pursuing graduation, said the statement. “Seven wards who are studying in middle and secondary classes have been granted Rs 6,000 each and Rs 2,400 each were granted in favour of 10 wards who are studying in primary classes,” said the statement. “The amount has been sanctioned out of Central Police Education Fund.”

The statement said Rs 1.42 lakh meritorious scholarship have been sanctioned in favour of 34 wards of serving police personnel who have secured 80% and above marks in annual examination of class 12 during the academic session 2019.

It said Rs 6,000 each have been sanctioned in favour of three wards who have secured 90% and above marks. “Similarly Rs 4,000 each have been sanctioned in favour of 31 wards who have secured 80% and above marks in the annual examination,” said the statement.