DGP tours Srinagar city, reviews lockdown measures

'Doctors, paramedical staff, essential services providers should not face any inconvenience'
Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh today had a detailed tour of Srinagar city and reviewed the measures in place in view of the 2nd wave of COVID-19.

He also reviewed security and deployment arrangements on the occasion of EID-ul-fitr.

The DGP was accompanied by DIG CKR, Amit Kumar, SSP Srinagar, Sandeep Choudhary, SP  PC (Cargo), Tahir Ashraf, SP headquarters Srinagar Majid Malik and all Zonal SsP of Srinagar City.

During the tour, the DGP visited Khanyar, Nowhata, Zakoora, Pandach, 90 feet, Soura, Zonimar, Eidgah, Safakadal, Karanagar, Batamaloo, Hari Singh High Street, Rajbagh, Jawahar Nagar.

The DGP interacted with the J&K police personnel and personnel of other security forces deployed at various Naka points of the City. He appreciated the efforts of JK police and other security forces for ensuring complete lockdown in the Srinagar city. He said that lockdown is being  enforced to safeguard the lives of the people. He directed the officers that Doctors, paramedical staff and other essential services providers should not be face any inconvenience during the lockdown during the course of their travel to places of work or service delivery points .

Singh directed them to ensure people friendly atmosphere amidst the EID festival while maintaining peace and order and added to ensure that health protocols are being followed by everyone as per the government guidelines.

DGP further directed the officers to take due care of the jawans deployed on Naka and other duties. He said that good coordination with other security forces on ground is to be maintained for achieving desired outputs.

The senior officers briefed the DGP regarding the measures in place for enforcing Government directives being issued time to time with regard  to the COVID-19. He was also apprised regarding the security measures and deployments on the occasion of EID-ul-fitr.

