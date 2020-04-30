Dheeraj Gupta reviews re-organization plan of SMC

Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD), Dheeraj Gupta on Thursday chaired a meeting to finalize the reorganization plan of Srinagar and Jammu Municipal Corporations.

The meeting reiterated that the government in its commitment to implement the 74th Constitution Amendment Act (CAA) was in the process of delegating several functions to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

These functions include urban planning, regulation of land use and construction of building, roads and bridges within the municipal area, public health, sanitation, slum improvement and up-gradation and provision of urban amenities.

Some of the functions have already been devolved to the ULBs.