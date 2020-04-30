Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 30, 2020, 10:43 PM

Dheeraj Gupta reviews re-organization plan of SMC

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 30, 2020, 10:43 PM
Pic: J&K Information Department

Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD), Dheeraj Gupta on Thursday chaired a meeting to finalize the reorganization plan of Srinagar and Jammu Municipal Corporations.

The meeting reiterated that the government in its commitment to implement the 74th Constitution Amendment Act (CAA) was in the process of delegating several functions to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Trending News

NIA arrests Shopian man

Increase COVID19 testing in J&K: Mir

Masoodi seeks end to power outage in south Kashmir

Grant interest exemption to customers: Wani to J&K Bank

These functions include urban planning, regulation of land use and construction of building, roads and bridges within the municipal area, public health, sanitation, slum improvement and up-gradation and provision of urban amenities.

Some of the functions have already been devolved to the ULBs.

Related News