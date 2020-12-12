Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
December 12, 2020

Dheeraj Gupta reviews Smart City Project for capital cities

GK News Network
Jammu,
December 12, 2020
Photo by J&K Information Department

Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development, Dheeraj Gupta, today chaired a high level meeting to review progress on implementation of Smart City Project for twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma; Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan and other officers of the concerned department while as Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, PK Pole and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary participated through video conferencing.

Speaking during the meeting, Principal Secretary said that the smart city project will improve the living standards of the people of both the cities as uninterrupted water and electricity will be provided to the general public besides efficient mechanism for solid waste management will also be put in place through this project.

Dheeraj Gupta also highlighted that the project will also provide efficient public transport for urban mobility as well as affordable housing to the citizens of twin cities.

Principal Secretary directed the officers to maintain an effective coordination with the implementing agencies  in order to speed up the pace of works on developmental projects under the Smart City project for Jammu and Srinagar.

Dheeraj Gupta asked the officers to conduct regular inspection of the works undertaken through this project so that any hurdle or bottleneck faced during execution of works can be sorted out immediately.

Principal Secretary maintained that the purpose of the smart cities project is to improve the economic growth of people by providing them efficient and affordable public services besides sustainable environmental safety and security as well as an enhanced health and education system.

