Dheeraj inspects sites for affordable housing in Srinagar

Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development department, Dheeraj Gupta Wednesday visited various areas of Srinagar to inspect the sites identified for developing vertical housing projects approved to make affordable houses available to people.

Gupta visited the sites located at Rakh-e-Gund Aksha, Khushipora, Shaltang, Palpora, Zoonimar, Harwan and Eidgah, which are spread across three Tehsils of Srinagar. He held a thorough assessment of their suitability for developing the housing projects.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary accompanied him during inspection of these sites. Chief Town Planner, Kashmir Fayaz Ahmad and Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority Bashir Ahmad Lone also accompanied Gupta on the occasion.

The Principal Secretary visited around six sites, holding a thorough assessment of their suitability for developing vertical housing projects in Srinagar. Speaking on the occasion he said the government understands the concerns and issues surrounding housing in the capital district of Srinagar and is keen on resolving these at the earliest.

He said the vertical housing projects approved for development at these different places is a step in that direction.

Giving details about it, the DC said the project envisions housing for all and was aimed at enabling all residents of Srinagar to have their own homes and acquire them at affordable prices.

He said each vertical housing building will offer different kinds of housing options ranging from one to two to three flats and apartments.

The project is being expedited on the instructions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who issued specific directions in this regard during his review of developmental scenario of Srinagar last month.

Gupta directed the district administration to identify more locations for development of more housing projects so that the housing concerns and demands of locals can be redressed. Senior officers from the Revenue department, CPWD and NBCC were also present on the occasion.