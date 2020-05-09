DHSK inaugurates sample collection van

Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Samir Mattoo Saturday inaugurated sample collection Van, dedicated for sampling of travelers and pregnant women at TRC Srinagar

The director inspected sample collection booths which are placed at TRC Srinagar for sampling. At least four collection booths are meant to collect samples of travelers coming from different states to Srinagar.

Dr Mattoo stressed for aggressive sampling of the travelers, students and pregnant women. He interacted with travelers from different states and assured them of all possible help.

The Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar was directed to undertake all possible measure so that they are kept comfortable.