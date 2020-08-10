DHSK pays tributes to Dr Mir, who lost battle to COVID19

Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) Monday convened a condolence meet here to condole the death of Dr Muhammad Ashraf Mir who lost battle to COVID19 on Sunday.

While remembering contribution of Dr Mir, who was posted as a senior Medical Officer at District Hospital Pulwama, a COVID facility, Director Dr Sumir Mattoo said: “He worked as a COVID19 frontline worker tirelessly and selflessly. His dedication towards work was unmatched.”

Dr Matoo and other members expressed grief over the demise and said the death was a shock to the medical fraternity, family and well-wishers of Dr Mir. They prayed for the eternal peace to the departed and said the department was with the family in this hour of grief.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Health, Dr Bashir Chalkoo; State Immunization Officer/OSD, Dr Qazi Haroon; General Secretary, Doctors Association Kashmir, Dr Owais H Dar and other members of Doctors Association Kashmir including Dr Mir Mushtaq, Dr MY Tak, Dr Arshed H Trag and Dr Muhammad Ashraf.

Dr Mattoo who presided over the condolence meeting announced that ex-gratia relief of Rs 50 lakh will be sanctioned to the bereaved family on urgent basis. The meeting also saw a resolution being passed to submit a proposal to J&K government to provide additional Rs 50 lakh to the bereaved family in analogy with Delhi government.

It was also decided that a proposal will be sent to the government that one Ward at the Pulwama Hospital be named after Dr Mir.