Dilapidated road stretch at Eidgah colony irks commuters

Representational file photo
Dilapidated road stretch at Firdous colony Eidgah  here is taking a toll on commuters including locals.

A delegation from the area said the road stretch is dilapidated since 2019. They said a drainage project was taken up in the area due to which the road was dug up.

“It has been two years now and the road has not been fixed yet. We are facing a lot of inconvenience due to it. If any calamity hits our area it won’t be accessible through vehicles. Most of us are now taking another route to avoid potholes. Such is the condition of the road,” said Ajaz Ahmed a commuter.

The residents said that they suffer from waterlogging due to the issue.

“Besides these cesspools are becoming source of diseases. Our children and elderly are not able to venture out due to bad condition of road,” said another resident.

The residents said that they have been reaching out to officials but nothing has been done so far.

