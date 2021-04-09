Dilapidated roads at Nund Resh Colony irks residents

The residents of Nund Resh Colony at Bemina area here are awaiting repair of roads for past several years.

The residents said that main road and by lanes of the area are dilapidated following the 2014 floods and haven’t been repaired since then.

A delegation from the local Intizamiya committee told Greater Kashmir that despite their pleas, the officials have turned blind eye towards the area.

“We feel like living in stone age with no roads to commute. Although some of the roads in adjoining areas were repaired recently. But authorities turned a blind eye towards our area. The roads and lanes of our area are rugged and dusty. We cannot move out in summers. In winters there are cesspools of water around. Our children and elderly cannot move out with such roads outside,” said Abdul Majid, a resident.

The locals said that, the cesspools of water and potholes make it hard for vehicles to move freely. They said the potholes full of water are becoming source of many infections.

“Since 2015 we have been reaching out to authorities but they are playing avoiding tactics. Our area in no way looks like a part of capital city. Our roads are not fit for vehicles to commute or for humans to walk on,” said another resident.

An official from SMC said “they will look into the matter.’

“We have formulated plans for black topping and repair of roads in Srinagar. We will take up the task and fix those roads first which need the repair most,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the residents of Nund Resh Colony also appealed DC Srinagar to look into the matter.