DIPR organizes cultural programme

As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations, a cultural programme was today organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations at DIPR Auditorium Pologround, Srinagar.

Joint Director Information Kashmir, Haris Ahmad Handoo was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

During the programme, a variety of cultural events were presented by the artists of the cultural unit of the department.

The artists presented patriotic songs and the songs related to the Covid 19 pandemic. The song written by Athar Balpuri was a master piece sending a message to common people to take preventive measures for their safety against the virus.

The audience lauded the collections presented by the artists on the occasion.

The artists who presented the programme include G M Dar Anzwali, G M Khanday, Athar Balpuri, Hilal Ahmad Matoo, and two lady artists of the cultural wing of the department. Shakeel shaan was producer of the programme.

Among others, Assistant Director, Public Relations, M Aslam Khan, Asstt Dir (AV), Javed Ahmad Rather, Cultural Officer, Srinagar Riyaz Ahmad Fazli, other several senior officers besides officials of the department were present on the occasion.