Dir Information releases 'The Butterfly of Paradise' authored by DPS student

Delhi Public School, Athwajan, Srinagar today organized a function here to launch a Novel ‘The Butterfly of Paradise’ authored by debutant Sadiah Nisar Shah, a 10th class Student of the school, published by Freshcode Publishing Book house, Kashmir.

The book was released by Director Information, Dr Sehrish Asgar, in presence of Additional Secretary to Govt, Finance Department, CEO, Mission Youth and ERA, Dr Abid Rashid, Renowned poet and author, Zarief Ahmad Zarief, Vice Chairman DPS, Vijay Dhar and Author, Shabir Ahmad.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sehrish Asgar said that the girls are talented to create their own niche in the society and prove their capabilities.

Congratulating the young student author, Dr Sehrish said that Sadiah has capitalized her talent, in spite of the peer pressure, competition and Covid lockdown. She said that the author has focused on the positive side of the lockdown to pen her imagination and thoughts.

The Director elaborated the role of teachers in building confidence and faith among students to exhibit their talents.

Dr Abid Rashid said that book launch is the statement on the success of the school for providing quality education to students and development of human capital by recognizing the talent of students. He stressed upon students to respect their teachers for the success in life and career.

Zarief Ahmad Zarief while appreciating the budding author said that the author has got a God gifted talent and prayed for her success in future endeavors. He said that talent hunt is the responsibility of teachers to identify such capacities of students and groom them.

At the launch of her debut book, ‘The Butterfly of Paradise’ Sadiah Nisar Shah, 16, said that she got inspired by reading the books authored by Moulna Rumi (RA) during the lockdown.

The author said that with the help of her parents, teachers and friends, she was able to precipitate her thoughts and imagination in the form of a book. She said hard work is necessary to achieve success in the pursuit a person takes up.

The Vice Chairman, DPS said that Sadiah has inspired her friends and other students by the feat she performed. He expected her to bring up more books in future.

At the onset of the function, Hilal Ahmad and Miss Shazia, both teachers of DPS, performed Ladishah on Covid-19 to create awareness regarding social distancing and following other Covid related SOPs.

The function was attended by teachers, students and other staff members.