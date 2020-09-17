Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 18, 2020, 1:00 AM

Director ACB Anand Jain bereaved

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 18, 2020, 1:00 AM

Rattan Lal Jain, father of Anand Jain, Director Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) passed away on Thursday at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here.

His body will be flown to Tamil Nadu on Friday for last rites. The officers and staff of ACB Jammu held a meeting to condole the demise. They also observed two minutes silence in memory of the departed soul.

Trending News
Representational Pic

21-year-old accident victim among 14 more fall victim to COVID-19; J&K toll now 968

Representational Pic

1330 new cases take J&K covid-19 tally past 60000-mark

Representational Pic

Troops violated powers under AFSPA in July 18 Shopian operation: Army

Representational Pic

Six kg cocaine worth crores of rupees recovered in Baramulla, four persons held

Officers from police and civil departments and media persons also expressed their condolences and prayed for peace to the departed sould and courage to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss.

Related News