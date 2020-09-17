Director ACB Anand Jain bereaved

Rattan Lal Jain, father of Anand Jain, Director Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) passed away on Thursday at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here.

His body will be flown to Tamil Nadu on Friday for last rites. The officers and staff of ACB Jammu held a meeting to condole the demise. They also observed two minutes silence in memory of the departed soul.

Officers from police and civil departments and media persons also expressed their condolences and prayed for peace to the departed sould and courage to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss.