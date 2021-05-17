Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 1:25 AM

Director Health Services interacts with DRDO team

Hails role of engineers, executing agencies
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 1:25 AM

Director Health Services Kashmir DrMushtaq Ahmad Rather on Monday visited the site of the upcoming Covid-19 hospital at Khonmoh and interacted with a team of officers from DRDO and officers of various executing agencies.

A spokesperson of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said that the director visited the upcoming Covid hospital which would be having 500 bed capacity and would be completed in the shortest period of time.

“Director Health service Kashmir interacted with a team of officers from DRDO and officers of various executing agencies while reviewing the status of a 500 bedded hospital which would be having 125 ICU beds. The Covid Care Hospital is under construction at Khonmoh Srinagar,” the spokesperson said.

He said that the hospital is expected to start functioning in the 1st week of June with the support of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir and DRDO.

The director emphasized on timely completion of remaining work and assured all support to the team. He said that the hospital would be completed in the shortest period of time. The director held an interaction and appreciated the role of engineers of DRDO lead by Anil Khurana, CCE estates North Chandigarh, Brijesh Kumar Maurya, Estate Manager, Zubair Ali, Scientist ‘E’, Syed AlfarDaniyal, Scientist ‘E, Amit Rai, Scientist ‘D’, PankajPatil, T. O –B, Vikas Panda, To-do and Sanjay Kumar, TO-A.

The director hailed the role of engineers and other executive agencies in the construction of the hospital.

The spokesman said once the hospital is ready it would be a big boost for the management of Covid management in Kashmir division and a great service to the people.

