Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 24, 2021, 1:35 AM

Director NIFT Srinagar calls on Lt Governor

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 24, 2021, 1:35 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology Srinagar (NIFT), Dr Javid Ahmad Wani on Tuesday called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

Dr. Javid apprised the Lt Governor about the functioning of the Institute and also briefed him about the courses, infrastructure development, and facilities being provided to the trainees.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

KU's annual festival 'Sonzal' begins, VC leads inaugural ceremony

File photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

DDC reviews status of Covid-19 vaccination at Budgam

World Plantation Day celebrated at IITM

Army conducts educational tour for students

The Lt Governor asked Director NIFT to take the requisite measures for further improving the functioning of the Institute, besides providing professional human resource to the textile and apparel industry.

Related News