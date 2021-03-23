Director NIFT Srinagar calls on Lt Governor

Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology Srinagar (NIFT), Dr Javid Ahmad Wani on Tuesday called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

Dr. Javid apprised the Lt Governor about the functioning of the Institute and also briefed him about the courses, infrastructure development, and facilities being provided to the trainees.

The Lt Governor asked Director NIFT to take the requisite measures for further improving the functioning of the Institute, besides providing professional human resource to the textile and apparel industry.