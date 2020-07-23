Director SKIMS urges recovered COVID patients to donate plasma

With the installation of machinery for Plasmapheresis for COVID19 patients, Director, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, Dr AG Ahangar Thursday made an earnest appeal to the recovered corona patients to come forward to donate their plasma for the patients.

“Together we can defeat this virus,” said the Director SKIMS in his appeal. “This virus is novel and it has been behaving in a novel way. You never know today you can have 100 COVID19 positive patients at hospital and tomorrow, the number can go rising and vice-versa, so we have to remain ready and well equipped.”

Dr Ahangar said the recovered COVID19 patients were warriors, who were helping the administration in fighting and defeating the novel virus. “All the COVID19 positive patients can be the saviors of humanity amid this crisis,” said Dr Ahangar. “My message to the people is to stick to the WHO guidelines, health advisories and work together to fight the pandemic. People should know that COVID19 is real. Stay home and stay safe. Together we can fight and defeat deadly coronavirus.”

The Director said SKIMS authorities were issuing an appeal to the public at large to come forward for plasma donation from those who were detected COVID19 positive and have recovered from it.

He said SKIMS was continuing its endeavours to provide quality healthcare across Jammu and Kashmir and in this regard the Institute was in a process of installing more sophisticated machinery for conducting plasmapheresis for COVID19 patients.

“We have already installed one sophisticated machines by which we will be now able to conduct plasmapheresis for COVID19 patients with some precision and utmost professionalism ,” Dr Ahangar said.

Plasma therapy was started for COVID patients about a month ago at SKIMS. The Director said the use of this machine was ideal for the extraction of plasma in donors who have recovered from this disease. He said Plasmapheresis helps to extract more plasma per operation and returns the blood cells of the donor to him.

He said SKIMS has been issuing appeals to the public at large, professionals and all others willing to contribute in this direction to come forward and donate plasma for saving the human lives.

Officials said the management team for this CPT would screen the donors and the recipient based on the scientific principles of the quantum of the antibodies detected in the donors. Pertinent to mention that given the ever increasing surge in the detection of positive patients as well as the ones reporting for treatment, the CPT has tremendous scope in the line of management for saving precious lives.