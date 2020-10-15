Discrepancies in KU's PG select list, students allege

Students from various degree colleges alleged discrepancies in the select lists issued by Kashmir University for various Post-Graduation (PG) courses.

The KU conducted the PG entrance test in September and declared results last week.

Hundreds of students, particularly those enrolled in the colleges for Under Graduate (UG) courses in 2016 complained about discrepancies. “The KU has disclosed select list of students for admission in different PG courses without mentioning the result of over 300 students. Our entrance result is not even uploaded on website,” an aggrieved candidate from Kupwara district.

Another candidate who appeared in PG entrance for admission in Zoology department complained that his result was kept withheld for unknown reasons.

“The result/merit list was declared on October 7 and I reported my problem to directorate of admission in KU. The officials assured that the issue will be resolved but to my surprise the varsity declared department wise select list on October 8 and my name did not figure in the list,” said Aijaz Ahmad Mir.

Like Aijaz, dozens of other aggrieved candidates have been dropped from the select list despite scoring good marks in entrance.

The aggrieved candidates have already brought the issue to the notice of the Vice Chancellor KU. “But till date we didn’t get any response.”

At the time of PG entrance, the KU authorities allowed those candidates also who had appeared in the last semester of UG exam though their result was awaited. “They did not declare the result of pending exams and instead issued the select list to drop these candidates,” another aggrieved candidate said.

According to the aggrieved, those dropped in the select list had secured high merit in the entrance.

“A candidate has got 18 points in general merit list under reserved category. The one who has got only 10 points has been selected. This is injustice,” a candidate said.

A group of candidates from different districts also complained that they were figuring in the merit list but could not upload the requisite documents due to non-availability of high speed internet. “And unfortunately our names were also dropped from the select list,” they said.

Registrar KU, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir refused to comment on the issue. “The matter pertains to Dean academic affairs and director admissions,” he said.

Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Akbar Masood passed the buck. “The University has appointed an independent director admission and he can give you correct information on the issue,” he said.

Director admissions at KU, Prof Farooq Mir did not respond to repeated calls and SMSs from this newspaper.