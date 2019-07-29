Discussion on challenges to Research in Social Sciences held at KU

Institute of Kashmir Studies (IKS) University of Kashmir, organised a panel discussion on Research in Social Sciences: Contemporary Debates and Challenges.

Speakers including Prof. Mohan Rao, former Prof Center of Social Medicine and Community Health, Prof Fareeda A Khan, Prof Department of Education Studies, Jamia Milia Islamia New Delhi moderated the session.

Prof Rao highlighted major debates in social sciences vis-à-vis research in public health. He also emphasized need for critical social science perspectives in researching public health. Deliberating on the market driven health care policies Prof. Rao reflected that the role of state in providing health care facilities is increasingly shrinking and international financial institutions are playing a big role in this shift.

The talk was followed by a question and answer session in which large number of students and research scholars participated.

Besides faculty members from IKS including Dr Humaira, Dr Shaban, Dr Farrukh and Ibrahim, many faculty members from Department of History, Psychology, Social Work and Women Studies attended the session. The director Institute of Kashmir Studies, Prof. M. Y Ganai thanked the speakers and the students for their active participation in the discussion.