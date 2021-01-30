Distribution of substandard rice across PDS stores in Srinagar worrisome: NC

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday expressed dismay over the distribution of what it said substandard rice to consumers at various government public distribution depots across Srinagar.

It impressed upon the administration to ensure distribution of quality grains to people. In a statement, Party’s State Women’s Wing President Shameema Firdous said that she has been receiving complaints from Baba Pura,Habba Kadal and other surrounding areas about the low inferior quality of rice being distributed to people at government ration depots.

“The rice which is being distributed, I am told is very old and charred and unfit for public consumption. Half of the quantity of grains, I have been told, is filled with clay,stones, and husk. I fail to understand how the government expects people toconsume such low quality rice. The slipshod approach of the administration is pushing the administration to purchase grains from markets on higher rates. The BPL families are particularly at the receiving end due to the lacklustre approach of administration,” she said.