'District administration making all efforts to deal with any situation'

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad today visited Covid Wellness Center at Haj House Bemina and Unani Hospital, Hazratbal to take stock of arrangements made available at these Centers.

During the visit, the DC was informed that 125 beds have been kept ready at Hajj House Bemina and 40 beds at Unani Hospital Hazratbal to accommodate Covid-19 positive cases for Isolation if required.

The DC directed the concerned to ensure all requisite facilities/arrangements are available at these centers for patients. He also asked the concerned authorities to maintain cleanliness in and around these Centers besides conduct sanitization process. He also directed the PDD and PHE authorities to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply to these centres.

The DC said that the district Administration is taking all efforts to ensure well equipped health facilities to deal with any exigent situation. He reiterated that people should strictly adhere to Covid-19 SOPs and other guidelines to break the chain of infection to save precious human lives.

The DC during the visit was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr Syed HaniefBalkhi, CMO Srinagar and other concerned officers.