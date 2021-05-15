District administration to set up Star PHCs in Srinagar

To further strengthen the patient care facilities in the summer capital, the District Administration, Srinagar is setting up 5 Model Primary Health Centers termed as STAR PHCs at different locations in the district.

This was stated by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammed AijazAsad during his visit to different primary level Health care centres in Srinagar on Saturday.

The DC accompanied by Joint Director Planning Mohammad Yaseen, Chief Medical Officer Srinagar, DrJameel and other senior officers conducted inspection of various health institutions and enquired about facilities available and additional support required for extending best possible healthcare services to patients particularly in wake of present situation arisen due to 2nd wave of Covid-19.

The DC said that 5 Primary Health Centers including at Batamaloo, Khonmoh, Lasjan, Sangam and Nishat are being upgraded to Model PHCs.

He said each Model PHC will have minimum 25-30 bed capacity with oxygen support system meeting present requirements of Covid-19.

The DC directed the CMO Srinagar to take up the necessary measures in this regard so that all 5 designated Star PHCs start functioning with upgraded infrastructure at an earliest.

Executive Engineer ME Department has been asked to immediately start work on installation of Oxygen pipes.

The DC said administration has chosen to upgrade existing infrastructure to ensure early operationalization of these Model PHCs to make better healthcare facilities available to patients in the district.

He also said that the objective of setting up of Star PHCs is to add additional infrastructure support to various health institutions in the district to ensure better healthcare at nearest possible health facilities so that unnecessary rush to tertiary care hospitals is reduced.