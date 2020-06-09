District Health Society appoints 65 paramedics

District Health Society Srinagar, headed by District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has appointed 65 applicants against various paramedical posts to augment the management in various hospitals for efficient COVID19 response system.

The selection committee comprising Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jehangir Bakshi; Joint Director, Planning M Yaseen Lone and District Health Officer, under the supervision of the Chairman issued the selection list a day after the recruitment process was conducted on June 8.

The posts against which selections have been made include 42 posts of Staff Nurse– DNB, four posts of Staff Nurse – Dialysis , 10 posts of Staff Nurse – NUHM, three Lab technicians, one Dawasaaz and five Pharmacists

The DDC directed for sending appointment letters to selected candidates and their induction training to be completed within one week, in order that their services can be utilised in various hospitals as soon as possible.