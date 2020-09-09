Distt admin, SSCL initiative for community engagement

The district administration here in collaboration with Srinagar Smart City Ltd organised first session of capacity building training for departmental executives deputed to upcoming state-of-the-art public Grievance Redressal Cell.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary delivered introductory address and chaired proceedings of the training cum capacity building workshop. Technical presentation was made by DIO-NIC Srinagar, Mujtaba Bandey while senior officials from the administration and Srinagar Smart City Ltd project were also present.

In tune with revamping of Lt Governor’s Grievance Redressal Cell, Srinagar, one of the three districts selected in Phase-I of the project, has initiated a series of measures for real-time and effective redressal of public grievances with focus on qualitative disposal of complaints related to civic services.

The Capital City Grievance Redressal Cell coming up as a joint initiative of district administration, and Srinagar Smart City will receive the complaints/grievances through various modes including IVRS Call Centre, Awaz-e-Awam portal, email, web app, hard copies through post or otherwise, and also issued shared on social media.

The existing IVRS call centre established by the administration in April 2020 was being upgraded to increase the capacities and response.

All the departments have deputed two executives for the Grievance Redressal Cell, who will act as a bridge between the departments and public through technology driven centre. More than 80 officials having efficiency in communication skills, expertise in departmental roles and public service delivery system have been nominated from various organisations across the district.

Choudhary who is also Chief Executive Officer SSCL, briefed the Complaint Handling teams about the procedure to be adopted for receipt, follow-up and disposal of complaints and issues raised by the public related to various departments and services.

He also informed the CHTs/departmental executives that best facilities shall be provided to the teams apart from equipping with technology and gadgets for building capacities to ensure best outcomes reflected in resolution of public issues.

While all the departments have been included, in phase-I mapping of offices and nodal officers has been done for key sectors including power supply, water supply, social welfare and ICDS, health, roads and drainage apart from all other sectors.

Under the mechanism, a unique ID will be generated for each complaint or issue received and its real time status will be monitored by the District Monitoring Team. The applicants can follow the status using the machine generated ID.

All complaints or communications received through mail or hard copies by post or other modes will also be punched in the database and unique ID generated for same. Voice recording system will enable random monitoring of quality of interaction by the executives. Pertinently, the Union Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances has awarded the project for establishing an effective public grievance redressal system.