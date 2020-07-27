Div Com calls for rehabilitation of leper patients

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Monday visited Leper Colony at Lal Bazar here to take stock of developmental activities and healthcare facilities provided to the inmates.

The Divisional Commissioner called for formulating proper rehabilitation policy for the leper patients and their families. He also emphasised on providing scholarships to children of leper patients for assistance in their studies.

He urged the officers concerned to ensure timely allocation of residential quarters to all left out families for their comfortable stay.

During the visit, the Divisional Commissioner inspected Leprosy Hospital and took stock of the healthcare facilities besides availability of medicines. He also issued on the spot directions to the officers to take up restoration work of the hospital and ensure hassle-free and better healthcare facilities to the inmates.

The health authorities were directed to ensure availability of sufficient medicine other than for leprosy treatment, besides instructions were given for filling of vacant and available posts in the hospital at an earliest.

Pole called for a major demolition drive against the illegal encroachments and directed officers concerned to constitute a committee for proper demarcation and to ensure all encroachments done on the Leper Colony land were removed within a week’s time.

He said all the boundaries of the Colony should be fenced appropriately on war footing to prevent any further encroachments.

Stressing on providing all basic facilities and essential services to the inmates, Pole directed the officers concerned to start macadamization of 1.5 km interior roads and ensure uninterrupted water and electricity supply to the quarters, enlisting of left out family members for ration supply and sanctioning of K-oil and sugar to the inmates on monthly basis.

Instructions were also given to the officers concerned to ensure branch cutting, pruning of trees posing threat to the human life.

The Divisional Commissioner was apprised that there were presently nine healthy contacts and 71 patients putting up presently in the Colony.

Emphasizing on maintaining cleanliness and proper sanitation, the Divisional Commissioner directed authorities to conduct monthly cleanliness drives and ensure upkeep of lawns and parks.

The SMC authorities were directed to ensure filing of two vacant posts of sweepers on war footing for daily cleaning of Colony premises.

The Divisional Commissioner was accompanied by DGM Social Welfare, ADC Srinagar, JC SMC, DD Health, Medical Officer Leper Hospital, Secretary RCS Kashmir and other officers.