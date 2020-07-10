Div Com chairs meeting on CRP Srinagar

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Friday chaired 251st High Level Committee meeting to review progress on Circular Road Project Srinagar.

The meeting deliberated upon acquisition, compensation and rehabilitation of the people whose residential or commercial structures have been acquired by the government to remove bottlenecks on the project.

The meeting also discussed various cases including removal of bottlenecks at Naqashpora junction on western Foreshore Road, expansion of Peer Dastiger sahib shrine at Khyanyar, removal of bottleneck at Shah Mohalla Nawabazar on Syed Mansoor-Nawab Bazaar Road, Zewan junction to Sempora Road widening and other issues of building community halls and compensation to structure owners and tenants.

The Divisional Commissioner directed SE of the project to resolve the issues through negotiations with the parties. He ordered him to implement land acquisition law wherever necessary to remove bottlenecks on the project.

Meanwhile, Pole also interacted with the involved parties in the cases and asked them about their position and opinions regarding their respective issues.

The meeting was attended by DC Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary; ADC Srinagar; SE, Circular Road Project; engineers of the project and officers of revenue department, Srinagar.