Div Com conducts city tour

The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today conducted an extensive tour of Srinagar City to take stock of snow clearance measures, functioning of hospitals and restoration of essential services.

The Div Com during the visit was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, DrShahidIqbal, Chief Engineers of R&B and PDD, SSP Traffic city and other concerned officers.

During the tour, the Div Com visited LalDed hospital Gogjibagh, SMHS and Gousia Hospital Khanyar to take first-hand appraisal of functioning of health care institutions and availability of medicines.

On providing hassle-free health services to the general public, the Div Com instructed concerned to ensure that the healthcare system functions smoothly and better patient care is provided at all health institutions.

He inspected various blocks and wards, including Gynae, OPDs, general wards and interacted with various patients to take on spot stock of health care facilities being provided to them.

At SMHS, the Div Com visited CSC to review the Golden Card registration and its health care benefits being provided to the patients.

The Div Com instructed concerned to shift public utilities on war footing from the park to be used as parking facilities at Gousia Hospital in Khanyar.

The Div Com also visited Srinagar International Airport and took stock of the resumption of flight operation which remained suspended on Saturday due to fresh snowfall. DC Budgam and Director Airport Authority, Srinagar accompanied the Div Com on this leg of tour.

He also took stock of snow clearance work in various areas and asked concerned to ensure all essential services including power and water supply remain unaffected to all hospital and residential areas in Srinagar.

He emphasized upon all concerned departments to work in tandem and in cooperation and ensure snow is cleared from all link, interior roads, lanes, by-lanes, pavements and footpaths so that people do not face any inconveniences.