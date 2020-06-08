Div Com conducts extensive tour of Dal, Nigeen Lakes

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Monday conducted tour of Dal and Nigeen Lakes to take stock of the activities being undertaken by J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) for conservation of the water bodies.

While taking stock of the deweeding operations, he was informed that four weed harvesters were deployed for weed removal from April 6 and so far 11380 Cum of weed has been removed and apart from skimming of 1,24,058 sq mtrs.

He was informed that one Water Master has been deployed for removal of lily and so far it has removed 976 Cum (1,122 sq.mtrs) lily. The Divisional Commissioner while taking stock of manual de-weeding operation was informed that the de-weeding commenced from May 23 and 12,409 Cum weeds were removed besides skimming of 87,800 sq mtrs. He was informed that the manual uprooting of 2,640 sq mtrs of lily has been done in the past few days.

Pole then visited Dole Demb where 380 houseboats were proposed to be realigned. He also visited the dockyard to take stock of the work being executed for strengthening of weed unloading point for the machines that were being procured through DMRC on the recommendations of Committee of Experts (CoE) which include one weed harvester, two dump barges, transfer crane and a self-propelled barge.

The Divisional Commissioner was accompanied by Tufail Matto, Vice Chairman, LAWDA and other senior officers.