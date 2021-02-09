Div Com felicitates Covid warriors

The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today felicitated Covid-19 warriors at Divisional Covid Control Room (DCCR), Srinagar.

Those felicitated include DC Shopian, former In-charge DCCR, Shrikant Balasahib Suse, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Samir Mattoo, Registrar Academics/ Hospital Coordinator Kashmir Div, Dr Waseem Qureshi, Dr Talat Jabeen, Epidemiologist/ SSO Kashmir, Deputy Director, Dentistry, Dr Jahan Zaib, In charge DCCR, Tahir Ahmad Magray, Public Health Advisor, DrRabbanie Tariq, Incharge Red Zone, DrRouf Hussain, In-charge ISM, Dr Iftikhar Gazi, Dr Noor Anjum Incharge Contact Tracing and other scores of doctors and various other officers and officials as Covid-warriors.

On the occasion, Div Com gave away certificates to Covid warriors for their tireless work during the pandemic making it possible to contain the virus.

Speaking on the occasion, the Div Com appreciated all doctors, officers and officials at DCCR for their tremendous work in containing the spread of coronavirus.

He praised all for maintaining the DCCR and said that the successful functioning of the DCCR Srinagar has found its place in the NitiAyog’s magazine which is actually the result of coordinated efforts and tireless work performed by all associated with the Control Room.

He said that though the virus has been controlled to a large extent in the valley, however, the need is to continue to fight against it as it is still prevailing in various parts of the world.

He said that with the functioning of DCCR the pandemic situation was dealt smoothly within the available resources in Kashmir as every officer/officials worked with utmost determination and dedication while performing his/her duties during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Dr Talat expressed her gratitude to the Divisional Administration in her welcome address while as In-charge DCCR, Tahir Ahmad Magray presented the vote of thanks on the occasion.