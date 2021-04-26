Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 26, 2021, 11:15 PM

Div Com flags off 2 NHIDCL ambulances

Appreciates company for CSR work in Kashmir
Photo by J&K Information Department

The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Pandurang K Pole today in presence of Executive Director, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Gurjeet Singh Kambo flagged off two ambulances at TRC, Srinagar.

NHIDCL handed over the ambulances equipped with basic life-saving support to Divisional Administration under MoRT&H as a CSR initiative.

The ambulances were flagged off to operate in Anantnag and Baramulla districts while as a similar facility was extended to District Ganderbal in January- 2021.

On the occasion, Div Com said that NHIDCL helps to ensure medical comforts to the residents of Kashmir during the trying times of the current COVID-19 situation and subsequent times.

He hailed NHIDCL for providing ambulances and said it shall greatly help in improving the health care facilities in these districts.

Among others, Director Tourism, GN Itoo, JD Tourism, SP Headquarter, DD Tourism were also present on the occasion.

