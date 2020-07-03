Div Com holds interaction with stakeholders on Dal conservation

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Friday held a meeting with different stakeholders with regard to preservation and conservation of Dal Lake, here.

Addressing the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner said the world famous Lake was a “jewel” in the crown of Kashmir and it was the responsibility of one and all to contribute for its preservation and restoration to its past glory.

He said the administration was taking concrete measures for preservation of the Dal and redressal of the problems of people associated with it.

The Divisional Commissioner said preservation of the lake being a multidimensional issue comprising environmental, scientific, humanitarian, economic and legal requires a joint effort from all stakeholders.

He said regulation of the existing commercial establishments including hotels, houseboats and residential areas needed to be seen in the light of their functional needs as well as conservation of the lake.

Pole appreciated the concern raised by the participants for initiating discussions which he said would be critically important for vision and formulation of strategy.

Vice Chairman LAWDA, Tufail Mattoo also spoke on the occasion and said preservation of the Lake was the responsibility of the government, but equally to be shared by all the stakeholders.

He said various initiatives were being taken for mapping of encroachments, maintaining of desirable water levels and regular flushing, strengthening of enforcement unit, choking of streams and canals, de-weeding and dredging operations, plantation drives to prevent soil erosion.

Besides suitable rehabilitation of the dwellers, facilities for smooth operation of business establishments including hotels and houseboats, beautification and creation of public facilities which would now be prioritized and followed-up one by one.

While putting forth their issues, the stakeholders thanked the Divisional Commissioner for inviting them and giving an opportunity to voice their concerns.

They also demanded that a viable sewage treatment systems was needed to be put in place around the lake with the capacities to cater to the huge volume of sewage and urged him that all their genuine concerns may be addressed on

Besides Mattoo, Director Tourism, Nissar Ahmad, Deputy Director Planning and other officers were present in the meeting, while representatives of Dal dwellers, Houseboat Association and other persons associated with the Lake also attended the meeting.