Div Com inaugurates webinar on Energy Conservation

The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole today inaugurated a Webinar on Energy Conservation Day.

The Webinar was organised by Institution of Engineers (India) J&K State Centre, Srinagar, in collaboration with Divisional Administration, Kashmir, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd and J&K State Emergency Operation Centre, Srinagar and the Valedictory function was chaired by Er. Bashir Ahmed Dar, Secretary Technical, Power Development Department.

The Div Com said that mankind is more dependable on resources and due to excessive utilisation of energy it has resulted in Global warming and average temperatures have increased globally resulting in changes to climatic conditions. He said it is time that we shift to resources that are renewable and eco-friendly.

He requested the Institution of Engineers to get an Energy Audit of 25 Government buildings on a pilot basis, and furnish actionable recommendations which can be implemented. He also requested that a webinar be organised for creating awareness about green buildings and basic skills to preserve energy.

Pole said that while it is mandatory now to construct earthquake resistant structures, similarly it should be mandatory to make energy efficient buildings.

Chief Engineer KPDCL, ErAijaz Ahmed Dar said that many reformative measures have been initiated to reduce the energy consumption but implored the public to cooperate with the department and use energy efficient devices only.

Er. Shurjeel G. Lala, CEO IT, KPDCL gave a detailed briefing about the energy conservation measures taken by the department.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Srinagar, Dr. Syed HaniefBalkhi said that there is need to adopt green building technology, and adopt energy conservation concept and implored on the organiser to bring out a white paper on energy conservation with actionable points for implementation.

Earlier, Chairman Institution of Engineers, ErAamir Ali said that the purpose of Energy Conservation Day was to highlight its importance in our day to day affairs and promote a process of energy conservation by generating healthy discussions and webinar and promote less usage of energy.

Speaking at the valediction, Er Bashir Ahmed Dar, Secretary Technical Power Development Department said that Energy Conservation Act of 2001 makes it mandatory for all structures to be energy efficient, as per the guidelines of BEE, Ministry of Power.

He said that there is a need for more Energy Auditors in the State so that the Building Codes can be applied. He urged the public not to use crude water and cooking electric devices as it causes a loss of almost 1000 MW.